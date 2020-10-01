Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ARCT stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.