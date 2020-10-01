Argus Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $775.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $684.82.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $709.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.