Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.62.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $206.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,054,393. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.