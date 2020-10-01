Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

