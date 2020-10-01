AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

AZN opened at GBX 8,457 ($110.51) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,464.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.16. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

