Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON ATQT opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. Attraqt Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Attraqt Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Attraqt Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Attraqt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attraqt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.