Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.03.

ACB stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $537.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

