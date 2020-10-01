Auryn Resources (AUG) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auryn Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -18.64 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.61

Auryn Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Auryn Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 727 2793 2582 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Auryn Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Auryn Resources rivals beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

