Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Senior Officer Sells C$114,660.00 in Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Senior Officer Stacy Jennifer Rowa sold 45,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total value of C$114,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,833 shares in the company, valued at C$98,946.48.

AUG stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. Auryn Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of $285.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.