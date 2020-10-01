AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ATDRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

