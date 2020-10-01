Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.52

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 53090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avantor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,422,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

