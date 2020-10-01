Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

