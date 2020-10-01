Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

AV stock opened at GBX 285.70 ($3.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 324,887 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,529.02). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

