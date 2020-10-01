Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXLA. B. Riley began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

AXLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 1,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

