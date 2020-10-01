Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,018,000 after buying an additional 1,536,278 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,446,000 after buying an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

