Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Azul by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Azul by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 64,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,128. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

