Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of AZRE opened at $29.80 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after buying an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

