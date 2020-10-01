Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BANC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.91. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 246,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.