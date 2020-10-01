Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 93.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

