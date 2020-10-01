Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,686,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.