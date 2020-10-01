Bank of America Begins Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Vertical Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

