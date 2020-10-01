Bank of America Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $64.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $35.94 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.