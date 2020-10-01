Bank of America Trims Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Target Price to $65.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.52.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

