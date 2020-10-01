Bank of America Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Buy

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

