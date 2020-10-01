Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

