Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

