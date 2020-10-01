Bath Savings Trust Co Has $11.50 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,601,864. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion, a PE ratio of -200.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

