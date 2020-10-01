Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.88 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.90. 5,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,561. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

