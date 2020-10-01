Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.69 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.36. 5,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.52. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

