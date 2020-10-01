Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $233.31. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,440. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.