Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 249 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $242.91. 8,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

