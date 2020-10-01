Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,514 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.80.

GD stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

