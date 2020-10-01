Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 823080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
