Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 823080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

