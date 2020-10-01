Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

