Berenberg Bank Lowers Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CSPLF stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

