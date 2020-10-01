BHP Group’s (BHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,825.38 ($23.85).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,653.80 ($21.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,739.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,550.35. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

