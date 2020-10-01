BidaskClub Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Sell

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 682,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
