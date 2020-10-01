BidaskClub Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Sell

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AxoGen stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.74. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

