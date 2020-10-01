BidaskClub Downgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $12.16 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 87.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 44.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

