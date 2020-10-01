BidaskClub Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Hold

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $637.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $99,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $91,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.