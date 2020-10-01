BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mylan by 12.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 76.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mylan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,876,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

