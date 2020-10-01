BidaskClub Downgrades Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) to Sell

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ODP stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Office Depot will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 129.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 615,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 642,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

