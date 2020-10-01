BidaskClub Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) to Sell

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $25,712,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.