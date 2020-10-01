BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. ChipMOS Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $854.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

