BidaskClub Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,982,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.