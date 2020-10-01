BidaskClub Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,982,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
