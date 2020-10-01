BidaskClub Upgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Buy

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $714.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.28. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 26.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.4% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 35.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

