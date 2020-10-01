Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Big Lots also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

