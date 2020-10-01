Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

BIIB traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.54. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,125. Biogen has a 12-month low of $219.70 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.58 and a 200 day moving average of $290.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

