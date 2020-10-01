BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.35. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.