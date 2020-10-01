BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,717.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $8,717.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

